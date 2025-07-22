NAGA Romanian Users Traded Banca Transilvania, Meta

In the first half of 2025, Romanian clients of NAGA placed the highest number of trades in Banca Transilvania, BRD and Hidroelectrica, while globally, NAGA users focused on NVIDIA, Tesla and MicroStrategy.

An internal assessment conducted by NAGA on the trading activity of over 700 Romanian clients revealed strong engagement with Romanian-listed equities, with clients opting predominantly for large, liquid stocks that provide long-term value and steady dividend flows. The five most traded Romanian companies on the NAGA platform during the period were Banca Transilvania (TLV), BRD Groupe Société Générale (BRD), Hidroelectrica (H2O), OMV Petrom (SNP), and Transelectrica (TEL). These names were followed by Romgaz (SNG), Fondul Proprietatea (FP), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), Purcari Wineries (WINE), and Aquila (AQ), showing a continued focus on state-controlled energy producers, banks, and stable consumer-facing businesses.

“The data confirms that Romanian investors are approaching the capital markets with growing confidence and a more strategic mindset. We are seeing a maturing investor profile – one that understands how to balance the stability of local market with the opportunities offered by global trends like AI and digital innovation. Our role is to continue simplifying access to both Bucharest Stock Exchange and international markets, while offering the tools and transparency our clients need to invest with confidence,” stated Horia Păcurar, Branch Manager for Romania at NAGA.

The composition of the most traded shares on the Romanian market aligns with broader investor behavior observed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in recent years. Local retail investors continue to allocate capital toward companies with high visibility, strong fundamentals, and consistent dividend policies. The ranking also reflects a growing awareness of Romania’s energy sector and its role in the regional economy, particularly in the context of long-term themes such as energy transition and infrastructure development.

In parallel, Romanian clients of NAGA also diversified their exposure toward international markets, particularly U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs. The most traded international instruments by Romanian clients in the January – June 2025 period included FibroGen (FGEN), iShares Physical Gold ETF (IDUS), Meta Platforms (META), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Tesla (TSLA). These were followed by NVIDIA (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Amazon (AMZN), and ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ). This selection demonstrates a dual preference: on the one hand, clients seek long-term exposure to megacap technology names and diversified indices, while on the other hand, they actively trade tactical assets tied to market volatility or specific themes such as AI and electric vehicle adoption.

Trading activity in ETFs such as SPY and TQQQ, and in gold-linked instruments like IDUS, suggests that Romanian retail investors are not only pursuing growth but also actively managing risk through diversified and liquid instruments. The presence of leveraged ETFs and individual high-volatility stocks like FibroGen also points to a segment of users employing short-term trading strategies in parallel to long-term investing.

Across its full international client base, NAGA identified the top traded global stocks in the first half of the year based on a representative sample of approximately 400 users. These users, trading across Europe, MENA, and Southeast Asia, showed a pronounced focus on innovation-driven sectors, particularly artificial intelligence, digital finance, and electric vehicles. The most traded stocks globally were NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Coinbase (COIN), and Palantir Technologies (PLTR). The ranking continued with Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), C3.ai (AI), and Microsoft (MSFT).

The data underlines that themes such as AI infrastructure (NVIDIA, C3.ai, Microsoft), crypto exposure (MicroStrategy, Coinbase), and digital platforms (Meta, Amazon, Apple) remain dominant in investor portfolios in 2025. These names also represent some of the most volatile yet widely covered stocks in the global capital markets, offering NAGA clients high levels of liquidity, price action, and thematic relevance.

This trading behavior is consistent with broader trends observed globally in 2025, where the rise of AI-related investments, renewed retail interest in crypto-linked equities, and continued earnings growth among tech majors have driven volumes and volatility. Many of the top names traded on NAGA were also among the most discussed across financial media and social trading platforms during the period.

At the end of February this year, NAGA integrated shares listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange into its global investment platform, becoming the first international broker to offer direct access to Romania’s local market. Following this launch, investors benefit from 0% commission on Romanian stock trading until the end of 2025. Alongside this, features such as NAGA Earn continue to expand the platform’s offering, giving investors access to tools for both active trading and efficient management of available capital.