Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. Sells Napolact Brand and Factories in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu Mureș to Hungary’s Bonafarm Group.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. is selling the Napolact brand and its factories in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu Mureș to Hungarian company Bonafarm Group, owned by Sándor Csányi, the second wealthiest businessman in Hungary.

The sale agreement between the two companies concerns Royal FrieslandCampina’s stake in the Romanian entity that owns the iconic Napolact brand, operates two modern production facilities in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu Mureș, and employs around 400 people. The transaction is subject to standard regulatory approvals, including the green light from Romania’s Competition Council, and is expected to be finalized by the end of December 2025.

“FrieslandCampina Romania has a rich history and a strong position in the local market, with Napolact being one of the most beloved brands in Romania. The company is well-managed by experienced leaders, supported by an exceptional team. Therefore, the decision to exit these operations was not taken lightly. This step allows us to better align our European portfolio with our strategy of maximizing the value of the milk produced by Royal FrieslandCampina’s member farmers, enabling us to focus our resources more efficiently. At the same time, the transaction opens new growth opportunities for the Romanian business and the Napolact brand under the leadership of a partner with a stronger regional presence,” said Dustin Woodward, President of Royal FrieslandCampina Europe.

Bonafarm Group has been present in Romania since 2008 through its Sole Mizo products. Later, the company introduced other products to the local market under its own brands, such as PICK cold cuts, Teleki wines (in 2020), and Valdor ready meals (in 2022). Last year, Sole Mizo Romania reported revenues of €37.8 million, a profit of over €600,000, and employed 72 people.

Bonafarm is owned by Sándor Csányi, the second richest Hungarian according to Forbes, with an estimated fortune of $1.9 billion. Richer than him is Lőrinc Mészáros, Viktor Orban’s copybook friend, who has an estimated fortune of $3.8 billion.