NASA Space Apps Challenge, the world’s largest global hackathon, has opened registration for its 14th edition, taking place over the weekend of October 4–5, 2025, in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and hundreds of other cities worldwide. So far, over 373,000 participants from 185 countries and territories have joined previous editions. The hackathon is open to all Earth and space science enthusiasts—regardless of age or professional background.

The mission of the NASA Space Apps Challenge is to foster collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking; to encourage interest in Earth and space exploration; to raise global awareness of NASA data; and to help develop the next generation of scientists, engineers, technologists, and designers.

Over a 48-hour period, participants will gain access to NASA’s open data and work together to develop solutions to real-world challenges—both on Earth and in space. The event is open to programmers, scientists, engineers, storytellers, designers, and anyone passionate about innovation and discovery.

Participants under 18 must be registered by a parent or legal guardian and accompanied by them during the event.

Registration for Bucharest is available [here], and for Cluj-Napoca [here]. Those interested should click the “Choose this local event” button on the registration page.

Global event information is available [here], while local updates are shared via [Facebook].

Theme for NASA Space Apps Challenge 2025: “Learn, Launch, Lead”

Winning teams from the local editions in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca will compete in the global competition, with a chance to be invited to a NASA center for a special celebration event.

“Through NASA Space Apps Challenge, people who care about our planet and space can directly engage with NASA’s missions. In 2024 alone, 93,000 participants joined—nearly half the total number across all previous editions. The growth shows how many people are eager to find real solutions to pressing global challenges,” said Diana Iosu, founder of DiFine PR, organizer of the Bucharest edition.

“The space economy is becoming a vital part of the global tech market, from SpaceX’s low-orbit satellites to the growing defense and drone industries. At ROTSA, we aim to help Romanian entrepreneurs stay competitive and seize these opportunities. This year’s theme—‘Learn, Launch, Lead’—captures the spirit of any impactful initiative,” added Diana Ardelean, Executive Director of ROTSA, organizer of the Cluj-Napoca edition.

“NASA Space Apps Challenge is more than a hackathon—it’s a global movement encouraging young minds, curious citizens, and changemakers to tackle humanity’s biggest challenges. Every year, Romania’s vibrant community of innovators impresses with how they use science for public good. The theme ‘Learn, Launch, Lead’ is about continuous learning, bold action, and collaborative leadership,” said Dr. Ulpia-Elena Botezatu, Space Policy Officer at the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA) and Chair of the UN COPUOS Scientific and Technical Subcommittee.

This year’s challenge categories will be announced on August 21, and they typically focus on real-world issues such as climate change, agriculture, wildfire management, planetary science, and space mission optimization.

Romania’s Track Record at Space Apps

In 2023, the most recent local edition of the NASA Space Apps Challenge saw 190 participants from Romania, aged 16 to 56. Romania ranked 6th in Europe in terms of participation.

Winning projects in past editions included solutions for geo-agriculture, fire management in areas without mobile/internet coverage, and a space video-to-sound application.

The global hackathon is supported by space agencies including:

ESA (European Space Agency)

Australian Space Agency

Brazilian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization)

Italian Space Agency

JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)

Mexican Space Agency

Argentina’s CONAE

National Space Agencies of Bahrain, Paraguay, South Africa, and Turkey

In Romania, the hackathon is organized by ROTSA, DiFine PR, and ClujHub. The first Romanian edition was held in 2016.

About NASA International Space Apps Challenge

The NASA International Space Apps Challenge is a global hackathon for programmers, scientists, designers, storytellers, engineers, and technologists. During the 48-hour event, teams from across the globe use NASA’s open data to tackle real-world problems.

Launched in 2012, the program is managed by NASA’s Earth Science Division, within the Science Mission Directorate in Washington, DC. Since its launch, Space Apps has engaged over 373,000 participants from 185+ countries and territories.

Space Apps is a flagship NASA incubator program that turns data into impact—and brings the power of science into the hands of the public.