Neobility start-up launches cheap and rapid delivery service for the small businesses affected by COVID-19

Neobility, a Romanian start-up founded by local entrepreneur Mihai Rotaru, former manager of Clever Taxi, has launched a new delivery service, Neo.Delivery, which aims at simplifying the urban deliveries and at helping small local businesses that need such a tool to stay in touch with their customers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The new platform is addressed to entrepreneurs in the e-commerce and food sectors, through deliveries without commission.

Neo Delivery service has a fleet of some hundreds cars, with Bucharest being the first city where the platform is available for a start. The service will be expanded to other cities as well in the upcoming weeks.

The first stage refers to deliveries for a quotient cost addressing to almost 20 businesses in the Capital. The cost is zero RON for the final customer, while the trader has to pay RON 1 per km.

Neo.Delivery is providing two types of deliveries: an ultra fast delivery and a normal one. The first has a maximum delivery time of 30 minutes, while the second has up to two hours.

The final customers pay only when they make de order to the trader and then, they are informed when the package arrives. The delivery can be tracked live.