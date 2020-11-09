NEPI Rockcastle adjusts schedule for stores in shopping malls

Following latest information provided by the authorities on the new measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 virus, NEPI Rockcastle has announced the adjustment of the operating schedule of stores in all 20 NEPI Rockcastle malls, between 10:00 – 21:00.

“According to the information transmitted by the authorities, as well as a response from NEPI Rockcastle to continuously implement the necessary safety measures in all malls, the company reinforces that commercial centers are a safe and controlled environment from the limiting and reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission point of view.

In this regard, we remind you that all NEPI Rockcastle shopping malls visitors are required to wear a protective mask according to the instructions from the authorities, these being checked both at the entrance and during the visit in shopping malls and, implicitly, in stores.

In addition, the company continues to assume the system by which it ensures the distance in shopping centers through a perimeter of 15 sqm for one person, inside the shops, or 20 sqm for one person, in common areas (gallery, areas with heavy traffic etc). In these circumstances, NEPI Rockcastle provides the necessary space for social distancing.

The company also announces that the air in NEPI Rockcastle malls is filtered and changed every three hours, thus ensuring an intensive purification of the spaces.

We remind you that 10 shopping centers in the company’s portfolio received the Covid Compliant Certificate of Conformity, offered following an extensive research process by the Swedish company Safe Asset Group. All shopping centers in the company’s portfolio align with the same safety measures,” reads a press release.