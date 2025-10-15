NEPI Rockcastle inaugurates its first photovoltaic park

NEPI Rockcastle, the largest developer, owner and operator of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), marks a strategic milestone in its sustainability and energy transition efforts by inaugurating its first photovoltaic park, located in Chișineu-Criș, Arad County, Romania.

The investment is part of NEPI Rockcastle’s green energy programme, which includes a €110 million plan for photovoltaic projects across Central and Eastern Europe. These projects will be developed both on existing commercial properties and through two major greenfield developments in Romania, with a total installed capacity of 159 MW.

”Our first greenfield photovoltaic development represents an important step in our long-term plan to produce sustainable energy. We wanted this investment to generate not only clean energy, but also a positive local economic impact by creating over 100 jobs during the construction phase and prioritising collaboration with regional suppliers and contractors. We are grateful to our business partners LONGi, ENEVO Group and Electroechipament Industrial (EEI) for their involvement and know-how, which helped us complete the project in less than a year, under excellent conditions,” said Andrei Radu, Group Development Director, NEPI Rockcastle.

The photovoltaic park in western Romania, worth approximately €30 million, covers around 51 hectares and has an installed capacity of 54 MW. The project was completed in roughly ten months, and company estimates indicate that it will generate around 70,000 MWh of renewable electricity annually — equivalent to the consumption of over 29,000 households in Romania. At the same time, NEPI Rockcastle expects the project to contribute to environmental protection by avoiding more than 21,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

This development represents the largest photovoltaic investment dedicated to commercial infrastructure in Romania — and the first of its kind implemented by a group from the commercial real estate sector.

“From a CFO’s perspective, the priority is to support investments that accelerate the company’s financial and operational performance. The development of the photovoltaic greenfield project is a strategic investment, endorsed by the Board of Directors, that brings efficiency, cost optimisation and strengthens the foundation on which we are building NEPI Rockcastle’s future growth. Moreover, this project reinforces our relationships with business partners and demonstrates how financial discipline and sustainability can generate shared and lasting value,” added Eliza Predoiu, CFO, NEPI Rockcastle.