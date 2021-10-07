NEPI Rockcastle launches SPOT, the loyalty mobile app with benefits in 15 shopping centers in Romania

As part of the group’s digital innovation strategy, NEPI Rockcastle developer of shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe, announces for the first time on the local market the development and implementation of its loyalty mobile application, SPOT. The application allows customers to use the benefits accumulated in any of the 15 shopping centers in Romania – depending on their shopping preferences.

The new application, unique in the Romanian retail market but also in Europe, aims to offer customers access to benefits in the shopping centers in the group’s portfolio at local and European level. Romania is the first country in which the company launched the mobile application and in the near future SPOT will be implemented in the other 8 markets in which the company operates.

The SPOT loyalty program was developed based on the results of a complex market study conducted by the company among mall customers. According to them, the most important aspects are the access to personalized benefits according to their shopping needs and preferences, the differentiation of rewards based on status – depending on the number of points accumulated – and a rewarding experience directly in the application.

Thus, by accessing the SPOT application, each shopping session in a mall will bring users loyalty points, with which they will have access to exclusive offers and benefits in any of the 15 NEPI Rockcastle malls in the country, depending the status achieved in the loyalty program. Users will benefit from discounts, personalized experiences, rewards and gifts or shopping vouchers applicable to a selection of partner stores.

“SPOT application is part of the group’s strategy to increase investments in technology, further consolidating the retail market, where we have expertise and can bring innovations in the area of ​​shopping experiences. We have undertaken to accelerate the digitization process and omnichannel initiatives, which involves rethinking and repositioning the company in terms of experience offered to customers and tenants. Romania, as the first market for the implementation and launch of SPOT application was a natural choice, as here the pace of adoption of new technologies is faster than ever. We want to continue to be the main choice for modern consumers, through a series of strategically designed opportunities and benefits”, declared Alex Morar, CEO NEPI Rockcastle.

How can customers enroll in the Spot loyalty app?

After downloading the application, users must create an account and log in. To earn loyalty points, they only need to scan the vouchers for each shopping session. As the points accumulate, the status of the application changes, customers can access 3 levels: Select Spot (obtained by default upon authentication), Premium Spot and Elite Spot. Once the user reaches a new status in the application, it is valid for 1 year and can be accessed in all 15 shopping centers in the portfolio of NEPI Rockcastle in Romania enrolled in the application.

Customers have the opportunity to use their loyalty points to activate a complex range of rewards and special prizes that can be accessed in the application. At the same time, they have the option to select in the application the main mall they visit frequently, but also they have the possibility to use the benefits accumulated in any other NEPI Rockcastle shopping center.