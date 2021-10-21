NEPI Rockcastle starts the construction of Vulcan Residence

NEPI Residential, the new residential division of the NEPI Rockcastle group, the main investor and developer of shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe, announces receiving the construction permit and the start of works at Vulcan Residence, the newest apartments complex in 13 Septembrie area, Bucharest.

Vulcan Residence will be built in a single phase, GF + 12 floors, with 12 floors withdrawn, and will have 256 apartments (single and double studios, apartments with 2, 3 and 4 rooms, as well as penthouse units on two levels), all benefiting from generous terraces and modern design. The architecture of the building, the construction to the latest standards of sustainability and energy efficiency (nZEB), as well as modern finishes, contribute to transforming the area into one adapted to the contemporary lifestyle.

The project will be finalized in the third quarter of 2023, and the investment amounts to approximately 22 million euros.

“Vulcan Residence means <Close to everything>. Future owners will have at their disposal all the facilities for a simpler and more efficient life. The first NEPI Residential project means a solid, long-term own investment, and reflects the group’s confidence in the versatility and attractiveness of mixed projects – retail, office, residential. The future of residential projects is represented by places and spaces where people have easy access to all the qualitative aspects that define the contemporary lifestyle”, said Iulian Rusu, Head of NEPI Residential.

Positioned between Mihail Sebastian and Șoseaua Progresului streets, the residential complex will provide owners with underground and above-ground parking spaces, as well as charging stations for cars, scooters, and electric scooters. The playground inside the residential complex, the green spaces, and the commercial service spaces on the ground floor of the building are some other benefits of the new project.

The area where Vulcan Residence will be built is characterized by a young and dynamic community, a strategic position, near the Vulcan Value Center, 10 minutes from Unirii Square and Parliament Palace and in the immediate vicinity of points of interest for young families such as nurseries, kindergartens, schools and high schools. Vulcan Residence has an excellent local public transport network, and Sebastian Park is in the immediate vicinity of the complex, next to Izvor Park, Carol Park and BNR Arenas, less than 10 minutes away, offering a variety of outdoor leisure options.

For the sale of this first residential project, NEPI Rockcastle has chosen a partnership with Crosspoint Real Estate, as the sole agent.

“We are excited to work with NEPI Rockcastle on its first residential project. Vulcan Residence, an ensemble in which we believe a lot, is defined by an excellent quality-area-compartmentalization-price ratio. Thus, Vulcan Residence will raise the standard of living experience in the Capital since it is really close to all urban facilities”, says Oana Popescu, Associate Director, Residential, Crosspoint Real Estate, the consultant who will manage the sales of the project.

Launch prices start at EUR 64,500 + VAT for studios with a total usable area of ​​44 sqm and reach up to EUR 218,000 + VAT for a 4-room duplex, located on the top two floors of the complex, with interior staircase and an area total useful area of ​​146 sqm.