The Neptun Deep Black Sea gas extraction project, currently Romania’s largest energy initiative, is advancing not only technically but also financially – in the past nine months alone, Romgaz has paid around €400 million toward its development. OMV Petrom, the project’s operator, disclosed the total value of invoices issued to Romgaz Black Sea Limited, its project partner.

According to OMV Petrom’s statement to the Bucharest Stock Exchange:

“Between December 5, 2024, and September 3, 2025, OMV Petrom SA concluded/executed transactions with an affiliated party exceeding, cumulatively, 5% of the company’s net assets, according to OMV Petrom SA’s individual financial statements as of June 30, 2025, as follows: transactions of OMV Petrom SA with Romgaz Black Sea Limited totaling 2,085,146,939 RON.”

As project operator, OMV Petrom signs the contracts and pays the expenses for development, which are then split 50-50 with Romgaz. Based on this, it can be estimated that in the reporting period of nine months, both companies together have already spent €800 million on project development.

Neptun Deep is being developed by OMV Petrom and Romgaz, each holding a 50% stake. The total required investment for the development phase is estimated at up to €4 billion. Total production is projected at approximately 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas, with first deliveries expected in 2027.

Following the investment decision in June 2023, execution contracts were signed with major international companies: the Transocean Barents drilling rig was contracted for a minimum of one and a half years, with integrated drilling services provided by Halliburton Romania. The extraction platform is being built at a Saipem shipyard in Asia.

The drilling platform has already begun operations, having been deployed offshore in February. Offshore drilling is expected to last up to one and a half years.