Nestlé invested over EUR 320 M in NESCAFÉ® Plan

NESCAFÉ® Plan, launched in 2010, is a program designed to support local communities and help farmers grow coffee responsibly.

More than 10 years after the launch of NESCAFÉ® Plan, Nestlé company announces the results obtained under the sustainability program. Between 2010 and 2020, Nestlé has invested over €320 million in projects to support coffee production, distributed 235 million coffee plantlets worldwide and helped more than 900,000 farmers grow and produce more quality coffee.

The company has also created 15 new varieties of coffee plantlets (10 Arabica varieties, 5 Robusta varieties) which are more resilient and have a higher yield. In addition, to ensure the necessary expertise, the company involved 230 partner agronomists in this process.

Responsible sourcing

In 2020, 75% of the coffee used in NESCAFÉ® production was obtained sustainably, thus exceeding the target assumed in 2010, of 70%. Compared to 2019, the company reports a 10% increase in terms of sustainable raw materials.

Improving livelihoods

Through the NESCAFÉ® Plan, Nestlé offers farmers access to educational resources, through which they can learn how to diversify their income by growing other crops alongside coffee plantations. This way, local communities can develop faster and easier, and NESCAFÉ® ensures that every step of the production process is implemented at the highest quality level.

In addition, due to its constant involvement, the company has contributed to improving economic aspects in four coffee-producing countries (Mexico, Ivory Coast, Honduras, and Vietnam). NESCAFÉ® also constantly monitors and works to improve labour rights, a goal the company has achieved in Mexico and the Philippines.

Reducing our environmental impact

From the beginning of the NESCAFÉ® Plan in 2010 and until now, in relation to the manufacture of each ton of product, the company registered a reduction of 46% in carbon emissions (11% higher reduction than the target set in 2010) and a reduction of 53% of water consumption (18% higher reduction that the target set in 2010). Decreased water consumption was possible due to the smaller quantities used in factories and in the irrigation process of coffee crops. NESCAFÉ® has also actively contributed to improving biodiversity in coffee crops through intercropping programs.

“Now, when we are celebrating the 10 years of success of Nescafe Plan, we want to acknowledge all of our partners who made it possible, from the farmers which grow and pick the carefully selected coffee beans, to the R&D centers which ensure the best blends for each taste, to our specialists who offer consultancy in the agricultural practices, to our consumers, who, through their choices, support us in protecting the future of the coffee”, declared Atana Skalko, BEO Beverages South East Market.

Also, by the end of this year, the company will publish the new Sustainability Roadmap. Together with partners such as Rainforest Alliance and 4C Services, NESCAFÉ® continues to be results-driven as it advances – measuring the impact of its actions and reporting on its progress transparently. In addition, the company announces a new sustainability goal: NESCAFÉ® aims to have 100% responsibly sourced coffee by 2025.

What is next in 2021, in Romania

Starting this month, the unchanged NESCAFÉ® recipes are available in a new design. NESCAFÉ® launches new labels for the entire soluble coffee product range in Romania, which includes a variety of products, from the well-known NESCAFÉ® Brasero® to NESCAFÉ® Cream, NESCAFÉ® Strong and NESCAFÉ® Decaf. All products are made from coffee beans grown and processed sustainably under the NESCAFÉ® Plan umbrella.

The launch of the new labels also marks the beginning of a new NESCAFÉ® campaign – Make your morning moment – which aims to bring the consumers’ attention to the importance that a moment of peace has in their daily routine. For over 26 years, NESCAFÉ® has been a part of Romanians’ mornings and, in these times more than ever, it encourages them to create the perfect morning moment by themselves, however that may look like, so they start the day with energy and optimism and have the strength to face all challenges that arise.

Currently, worldwide, 1 in 7 cups of coffee is NESCAFÉ®. With over 80 years of experience, the company is equally focusing on sustainability and product quality. NESCAFÉ® is one of the leaders in efforts of packaging recycling and reducing carbon emissions, aiming to neutralize the impact that the company has on the environment. The initiatives set in the NESCAFÉ® sustainability plan are being carried out in over 15 countries, supporting farmers in their activity, strengthening local communities and reducing the brand’s footprint on the environment.