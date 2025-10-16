Nestlé reports nine months results for 2025

Nestlé Group reports nine months results for 2025 and announces an organic growth of 3.3%, with positive real internal growth (RIG) of 0.6% and pricing of 2.8%.

Philippe Navratil, Nestlé CEO, commented: “Driving RIG-led growth is our number one priority. We have been stepping up investment to achieve this, and the results are starting to come through. Now we must do more and move faster to accelerate our growth momentum.

As Nestlé moves forward, we will be rigorous in our approach to resource allocation, prioritizing the opportunities and businesses with the highest potential returns. We will be bolder in investing at scale and driving innovation to deliver accelerated growth and value creation. We are fostering a culture that embraces a performance mindset, that does not accept losing market share, and where winning is rewarded.

The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster. This will include making hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount over the next two years. We will do this with respect and transparency. Along with other measures, we are working to substantially reduce our costs, and today we are increasing our savings target to CHF 3.0 billion by the end of 2027. The actions we are taking will secure Nestlé’s future as a leader in our industry. Collectively, they will enable us to improve our overall performance and deliver shareholder value.”

Sales performance summary

Total Group Zone Europe Nestlé Health Science Nespresso Sales 9M-2025 (CHF m) 65 869 12 785 4 849 4 706 Sales 9M-2024 (CHF m) 67 148 12 456 4 915 4 586 Real internal growth (RIG) 0.6% 0.5% 4.1% 2.4% Pricing 2.8% 3.7% – 0.3% 4.3% Organic growth 3.3% 4.3% 3.8% 6.7% Reported sales growth -1.9% 2.6% -1.4% 2.6%

Financial and operational highlights

9M organic sales growth (OG) of 3.3%, with 0.6% real internal growth (RIG) and 2.8% pricing.

OG strengthened sequentially during the period across all Zones and major global businesses, led by improved RIG across all major categories.

Q3 OG of 4.3%; RIG recovered strongly to 1.5%, driven by our growth investments and actions to manage price elasticity, helped by an easier comparison base.

Strategic priorities for the coming months

Rigorously prioritizing growth opportunities

Accelerating our Fuel for Growth cost savings program

Focused on driving cash generation

Group Results

In the first nine months, total reported sales were CHF 65.9 billion, a decrease of 1.9%. OG was 3.3%, with positive growth across all Zones and globally managed businesses. RIG strengthened to 0.6%, while pricing was steady at 2.8%.

In the third quarter, OG was 4.3%, strengthening from 2.9% in the first half. RIG recovered strongly in Q3 to 1.5%, with improvements across all major product categories, benefiting from our growth investments. Pricing was 2.8%, which reflects increases taken in confectionery and coffee, along with some targeted actions in Q3 to optimize pricing.

By category, coffee and confectionery were the largest organic growth contributors. This growth was pricing-led, with double-digit increases in some markets. Elasticity was more pronounced in confectionery, consistent with historical trends, with coffee more resilient as RIG remains positive through the nine-month period. Outside of coffee and confectionery, organic growth was positive across most categories.

By geography, all regions contributed to positive organic growth. In developed markets, organic growth was 2.1%, with an even balance between RIG and pricing. In emerging markets, organic growth was 5.2%, driven by pricing with RIG flat.

By channel, organic growth in retail sales was 3.1%. Organic growth of out-of-home channels was 6.2%. E-commerce sales grew organically by 13.2%, reaching 20.2% of total Group sales.

Zone Europe

9M-25 highlights: In Zone Europe, OG was 4.3% with RIG of 0.5%, strengthening across most key markets and categories during the period. Growth was driven by coffee and confectionery, with targeted pricing to address input cost inflation, and by RIG-led growth in PetCare.

Q3-25 highlights: In Q3, OG was 5.8%, with 3.8% pricing and 2.0% RIG. OG was driven by coffee and confectionery. RIG increased in coffee and recovered strongly in confectionery, both driven by reduced consumer and customer elasticity effects, and helped by an easing comparison base. PetCare continued to perform well and was the primary driver of the 2.0% RIG. By market, growth was solid across most of the Zone, with an improving performance in key markets such as UK & Ireland and France.

Segment performance summary for 9M-25

Organic growth was 4.3%, with 0.5% RIG and 3.7% pricing.

Reported sales were up versus the prior year at CHF 12.8 billion, including a negative impact of 2.5% from foreign exchange movements.

Growth was positive across most markets and categories, with the strongest contributions from Türkiye, Iberia, South & Eastern Europe and Nordics.

Market share gains were achieved in PetCare.

Key organic sales growth drivers by product category for 9M-25

Coffee growth was high single digit, led by pricing, with RIG improving gradually during the period. The largest growth contributors were Nescafé soluble, ready-to-drink and portion coffee.

Confectionery posted strong mid-single-digit growth, driven by pricing, with KitKat and Dessert both delivering double-digit growth.

PetCare delivered mid-single-digit growth. Growth was RIG-led and broad-based across markets, led by Felix, Pro Plan and ONE.

Sales in Nestlé Professional grew at a high single-digit rate, driven by beverage solutions.

Infant Nutrition recorded positive growth, in line with subdued category dynamics.

Food experienced a sales decline due to a challenging customer and competitive environment in some markets but improved through the period and was flat in Q3.

Nestlé Romania financial results for Q3 2025

„In the first nine months of this year, Nestlé Romania has an organic growth of 4.6%, which reflects the hard and continuous work of our team to remain at the top of Romanian consumers’ preferences. We aim to consolidate our performance so far and to mark the twelfth consecutive year of growth. I am very proud of our team, and I thank everyone for their sustained efforts every day and for their commitment”, says Silvia Sticlea, Country Manager, Nestlé Romania.

More details can be found here: www.nestle.ro