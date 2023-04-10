Nestlé Romania acquires SOLGAR® health supplements and vitamins business

Nestlé Romania acquires the SOLGAR® business in the nutrition and supplement category, so that it commercializes its products in the Romanian market directly. The local transaction follows the completion in August 2021 of the acquisition by Nestlé of the core brands of the Bountiful Company, including Nature’s Bounty®, SOLGAR®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan’s Pride®, Ester-C®, and Sundown®.

This transfer includes a group of highly specialized people to secure business continuity. Both the SOLGAR® brand and the human resources dedicated to the SOLGAR® business will be integrated in the Nestlé Romania organization, with the SOLGAR® business becoming integrated within Nestlé, as part of the Nestlé Health Science division. SOLGAR® is a leader in the world market of nutritional supplements.

“This acquisition is an exciting step in line with bringing our purpose to life: To unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The acquisition of the Solgar® business contributes to growth opportunities for Nestlé Romania in a highly attractive market of supplements, vitamins and minerals and presents a great opportunity for Nestlé Health Science to increase its presence in the Romanian market. This includes a dedicated team, who has the expertise to operate successfully in a specialized industry and the pharmacy distribution channel. We invite our typical consumers to enjoy the Solgar® supplements, vitamins, and products aimed for a healthier lifestyle”, says Alessandro Zanelli, Nestlé Market Head South and Eastern Europe Market.

“We look forward into the inclusion of the range of Solgar® supplements, vitamins, and products aimed for a healthier lifestyle into Nestlé Romania portfolio with the great benefit of reaching new consumer segments and bringing new choices and options for the current customers of the two brands “, says Silvia Sticlea, Country Manager Nestlé Romania.

With the integration of the SOLGAR® supplements in its portfolio, Nestlé Romania will gain substantial leverage in the health supplements and vitamins market and address more consumers for the nutrition products.

Martin Halbeis, Nestlé Health Science Europe Cluster Head, noted: “It is with great joy that we welcome the Nestlé Health Science team to Nestlé Romania through the acquisition of the Solgar® distribution business. Our aim is to empower the lives of consumers, from the youngest to the oldest, through science-based nutrition, expertise and innovation.”

“This specialized nutrition category was built on innovation and dedication from people who are passionate about the power of nutrition and enabling people to live healthier lives and we are looking forward to continuing to bring these elements into our consumers’ lives” says Mihai Iliescu-Zigmund, Business Development Manager, Nestlé Health Science.

Nestlé Health Science acquired the Bountiful Company in 2021 which secured the position of industry leader in vitamins, minerals, herbals, and supplements. One of the acquired brands is SOLGAR®. Founded in 1947 in Lower Manhattan, New York, SOLGAR® is a leading brand in the global Nutritional Supplements Market, committed to quality, health, and well-being. Throughout decades, its mission remained the same: to create the finest nutritional supplements in small batches, made possible through tireless research, using only the finest raw materials.

SOLGAR® products have been distributed in Romania since 2012 by Isoplus, a company founded in 1986 in Greece with the aim of offering Greek consumers high quality natural nutritional supplements, while offering the best possible service and information to customers and the scientific community. In 1992, Isoplus began to cooperate with the American food supplement company SOLGAR®, a world-leading food supplement company, becoming the official representative and distributor of these products for Greece, and later for other countries in the region.