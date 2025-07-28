Nestlé Romania maintained its good growth pace in Q2

Silvia Sticlea, Country Manager Nestlé Romania, explains the results, performances and challenges encountered in the first half of the year, when the company recorded a growth of 4.8%.

What was the product or brand in the Nestlé Romania portfolio that performed best in the first half of 2025?

All categories contributed to our good H1 growth, with above average performance for coffee brands and products, pet food and confectionery products.

The second quarter was marked by an unprecedented political and economic context. What were the main challenges for Nestlé Romania during this period?

The main challenges remain the consumer demand evolution and purchasing power, which are linked to the evolution of the economy. Romanian consumers respond quite fast to all these stimuli which can eventually affect consumption, therefore FMCG industry dynamics.

What were the novelties that renewed the Nestlé Romania portfolio in the 2nd quarter?

The main novelty from April to June was the launch of a new range of coffee mixes in the Cappuccino segment – NESCAFÉ Cappuccino – with new recipes, a new packaging design and a new communication campaign, under the strategic platform “Make your world”, which focused on reinventing the pleasure of enjoying coffee and saying YES to a moment of pampering.

The second important moment was the consolidation of the SOLGAR food supplement brand, which predominantly addresses a category of demanding consumers, with above-average income and an active and conscious lifestyle. The current SOLGAR portfolio is organized around supporting clearly defined health categories, covering a wide range of functional needs.

What are your estimates for the second half of the year?

Our ambition is to continue our growth trajectory so as 2025 to be the twelfth consecutive year of growth for Nestlé Romania. Through solutions adapted to the current economic environment, through the quality of our products and brands, through the execution of the strategy for all categories in the portfolio, through innovations brought to consumers and through the exemplary mobilization of the entire team, I believe we will achieve what we set out to do.

What community involvement projects did Nestlé Romania carry out in the second quarter?

The most important community engagement project was the launch of a large-scale study conducted by the Romanian Dietetics Association with the support of Nestlé Romania on the lifestyle and eating habits of young people aged 18 to 30 in Romania, the so-called Generation Z. Supporting this study is part of Nestlé’s efforts to contribute to promoting a healthy lifestyle locally, starting with understanding the needs of different generations. On the other hand, Nestlé continued to support the development of separate collection of flexible plastic from food industry packaging, emphasizing that this process requires an integrated and collaborative approach between industry, authorities and consumers. We have made massive investments at group level to simplify multi-layer plastic packaging and to transition to other types of environmentally friendly packaging (such as paper), but the problem of lack of recycling capacity and adequate separate collection infrastructure remains an issue that needs to be addressed. Until then, Nestlé Romania has been actively involved in promoting selective collection through consumer information and education campaigns, collaborations with authorities, retailers, NGOs and industry partners.

In addition, in Q2 2025, Nestlé Romania donated 27 tons of products to our partners at the Food Bank.