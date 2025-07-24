Nestlé shares half-year results 2025

At global level, Laurent Freixe, Nestlé CEO commented: “We are executing our strategy to accelerate performance and transform for the future. We are accelerating our category growth and improving our market share, through better execution and increased investment, funded through a relentless pursuit of efficiency. Where we are investing to accelerate category growth, we are growing four times faster than the Group, and our six innovations ‘big bets’ achieved sales of over CHF 200 million in the first half. We have maintained our guidance for 2025, while recognizing increased macroeconomic risks and uncertainties.”

Results performance summary

In millions of CHF, unless stated H1-2025 H1-2024 Reported change – Real internal growth (RIG) 0.2% 0.1% 10 bps – Pricing 2.7% 2.0% 70 bps Organic growth 2.9% 2.1% 80 bps Sales 44,228 45,045 – 1.8%

Financial highlights

Broad-based sales growth

H1 organic sales growth (OG) of 2.9%, with real internal growth (RIG) of 0.2% and pricing of 2.7%.

Q2 OG of 3.0%, with RIG of -0.4% and pricing of 3.3%.

Zone Europe

In Zone Europe, growth continued to be pricing-led, reflecting the inflationary environment for coffee and confectionery. Even as pricing increased through the half, RIG turned positive in Q2 after a decline in Q1, supported by an improvement in coffee and positive RIG in PetCare. For the Zone, growth was positive across most categories and markets, with market share gains in PetCare and soluble coffee.

Segment performance summary

Organic growth was 3.5%, with -0.2% RIG and 3.7% pricing.

Reported sales increased by 1.5% to CHF 8.5 billion and included a -2.2% impact from foreign exchange movements.

Across the Zone, growth was led by Türkiye, Iberia, Nordics and France.

Market share gains were achieved in PetCare and soluble coffee, with losses in confectionery and food.

Key organic sales growth drivers by product category

Coffee posted mid single-digit growth. Organic growth was led by soluble coffee, supported by very strong growth in RTD coffee.

Confectionery posted mid single-digit growth, with KitKat as one of the main growth drivers.

PetCare delivered low single-digit growth, led by Felix, Purina ProPlan and Purina ONE.

Sales in Nestlé Professional grew at a high single-digit rate, driven by beverage solutions.

Infant Nutrition recorded flat growth, reflecting soft category trends, with NAN contributing positively to growth.

Food saw a decline in sales, impacted by a challenging customer and competitive environment in some markets.

Financial results H1 2025 for Nestlé Romania

“We are pleased to announce the financial results for the first half of the year for Nestlé Romania, achieving a growth of 4.8%. This result reflects our team’s ability to deliver high-quality products and to meet the ever-evolving needs of our consumers. We are confident in our ability to continue the same trajectory, marking the 12th consecutive year of growth for Nestlé Romania. Thank you once again to the entire team for their efforts every day and for the positive impact made in society,” says Silvia Sticlea, Country Manager, Nestlé Romania.

Involvement in the local community is crucial for the activity of the company. In the first semester of this year, Nestlé Romania continued its involvement in educational projects carried out with the help of the Prais Foundation. Thus, teachers from the 443 registered schools, located in 244 urban and rural communities across 35 counties and the Municipality of Bucharest, were able to implement “learning by doing” activities as part of the national movements “I Live Healthy!” – SETS and “The Blue Planet Counts on You!” PACT, as well as the “Pet School” program. Educators supported over 3,300 hours of thematic lessons based on e-books and short films on YouTube in their classes. Additionally, they engaged students in 77,200 specific activities related to the chosen programs. Since 2011, over 600,000 students aged between 6 and 12 years have been part of these communities. Furthermore, in the first six months of the year, Nestlé donated 27 tons of food worth over 90,000 CHF.