Net investments in the national economy up by 6.1% in the first nine months

Net investments in the national economy increased by 6.1% in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In absolute terms, investments in the first nine months amounted to RON 78.7 billion.

The largest increases were recorded in new construction works, with 10.5%, and in equipment (including means of transport), with 4.8%. There was a decrease of 9.5% recorded in other expenses structural element.

In the third quarter of this year, compared to the third quarter of 2020, net investments made in the national economy accounted for RON 30.3 billion, down 0.4%, a decrease recorded in the other expenditures structural element, of 24.2 %.

Increases took place in the structural elements: new construction works, 2.9%, and in equipment (including means of transport), 1.3%.