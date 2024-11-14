Netflix Raises Subscription Prices in Romania

The Basic plan, offering streaming at 720p on a single device, will cost EUR 5.99 per month;

The Standard plan, allowing Full HD viewing on 2 compatible devices simultaneously, will cost EUR 10.99 per month;

The Premium plan, which enables content viewing on 4 compatible devices simultaneously in 4K quality with Dolby Atmos sound, will cost EUR 13.99 per month.

So, the price of Basic and Standard subscriptions thus increases by one euro per month compared to the previous one, while for the Premium subscription the increase is two euros per month.

Members who have a Standard plan can add an Extra Subscriber to their subscription for 3.99 euros per month each.

Those with a Premium plan can add up to 2 Extra Subscribers. This option was introduced by Netflix in May of last year, with the elimination of the possibility of “password sharing” with people outside the household of the subscription holder. The price for adding an additional subscriber outside the household thus increases in turn by one euro per month.

The updated prices will go into effect Thursday for new customers, while for existing customers, they will go into effect on their next billing date. Existing customers will be notified of the changes via email.