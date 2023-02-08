New appointments at Amber Studio

Amber, a local independent game development company, with offices worldwide, announces the appointment of Andrea Enache as Chief Revenue Officer and Vlad Popovici as Chief Marketing Officer. The two will lead role-specific activities in all eight Amber studios: Bucharest, Botoșani, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Guadalajara, Montreal, Warsaw and Kyiv.

With 22 years of experience in the video game industry, Andreea Enache has developed and implemented growth strategies for some of the biggest brands in the industry, such as Marvel Entertainment, Sony Picture Digital, Sony Online Entertainment, Namco and Konami. She held management positions at numerous companies, including Senior Vice President at Marvel Entertainment gaming and digital divisions, where, under her leadership, the company launched iconic games such as Marvel’s Avengers Alliance, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, and War of Heroes. In addition, Andreea led the negotiations for numerous strategic digital partnerships with Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, Sony PlayStation, Microsoft and Hulu. Andreea will continue her consulting activity in the Advisory Board of Secret Dimension, a video game developer based in California.

“I’ve been developing a relationship with Amber over the past 8 years, and finally the time has come for me to join the team. I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to join this community of artisans in delivering a positive impact on the gaming industry as a whole. Together we’ll continue to innovate and expand our footprint by consciously evolving the science of art and play.”, stated Andreea Enache, Chief Revenue Officer at Amber.

Andreea will oversee the business development strategy and vision, managing a global multi-disciplinary team of sales and marketing professionals. Key responsibilities in the new role include all-revenue related functions, including sales, marketing, account management, pricing and revenue operations.

Vlad Popovici comes to Amber after more than 10 years during which he held the position of managing director at Kubis, a full service online marketing agency. Before Kubis, Vlad held the position of Head of Digital at top advertising agencies, such as Saatchi & Saatchi and Grafitti BBDO.

The responsibilities of Vlad will be spread across multiple areas but two in main focus: Corporate Marketing, overseeing all company marketing operations, and developing the Marketing Services Vertical, a new line of business enhancing the current company’s capabilities.

“After more than 25 years of experience in tech and advertising, I am excited to join the Amber senior management team and the gaming industry. The company has an incredible pool of talented artisans, an inspiring mission, a scalable business model, and shows great potential for a massive total addressable market. Together with Andreea and our teams, we will make sure we take the right approach to scale Amber to even more ambitious heights, where it belongs.”

“The arrival of Andrea Enache and Vlad Popovici in the management team of Amber represents an important step for the company, with the objective of accelerating the growth of the business in the coming years”, stated Mihai Pohonțu, Chairman of Amber.