New Calvin Klein Jeans store has opened in City Park Mall Constanța

Calvin Klein, Inc. announces the opening of a new Calvin Klein Jeans store in City Park Mall Constanța through Sarkk Srl, part of Sarkk SA, the exclusive Calvin Klein distributor in Romania. The store has an area of ​​150 square meters and is the 7th store of the brand in Romania, as part of the Calvin Klein development plan on the market in the country.

The new Calvin Klein Jeans store in City Park Mall Constanța follows the Calvin Klein design concept, presenting to the public a modern and sophisticated aesthetic, which communicates the contemporary and minimalist DNA specific to the brand.