New CEO appointed at Impact Developer & Contractor SA

The Board of Directors of Impact Developer & Contractor SA (IMP) decided to appoint Constantin (Tinu) Sebeșanu as CEO of the company with a 4-year mandate, starting with April 28th, 2021. He will replace Sorin Apostol, who was appointed Executive Director and member of the Board of Directors at the General Shareholders Meeting.

Previously, Constantin Sebeșanu held the position of Executive Director (COO – Chief Operating Officer) of Impact, coordinating the company’s development, sales, and marketing departments.

„I am honored to be appointed CEO of Impact Developer & Contractor. This position brings with it the challenge of maintaining Impact as a leader in residential development and setting new standards in terms of housing quality and construction on the residential market. This year, the company will accelerate its expansion nationwide, with the aim of boosting the progress in sustainable development, which is why all developing residential projects of Impact are designed at the highest sustainability standards“, said Tinu Sebeșanu, CEO Impact Developer & Contractor.

In addition to continuing the residential developments in Bucharest and Constanța, this year, the company will begin the construction of Greenfield Copou in Iași. The project is designed to become one of the largest green residential complexes in the region, with solutions that ensure high energy performance, reduced resource consumption, and a healthier environment for its residents.