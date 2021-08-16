New CEO of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications as of September 1st, 2021

Telekom Romania Group of companies announces that Mrs. Dina Tsybulskaya is appointed CEO of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A., effective September 1st, 2021, following the separation of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A. (TKRM) and Telekom Romania Communications S.A. (TKR).

Mr. Vladan Pekovic will continue his tenure as CEO of Telekom Romania Communications S.A. ensuring a smooth transition until the transaction’s completion.

Mrs. Dina Tsybulskaya began her career in the telecommunications industry in 2007 at the Telekom Austria Group, where she held the position of Marketing Director until 2012. She continued her career in the Turkcell Group, where she held several leading positions, including the position of Commercial Director from 2012 to 2015, then Senior Vice President of the Turkcell Group, and from 2015 to 2018 the position of Executive Director of the mobile operator Life in Belarus.

From 2016 to 2019, she was the head of the Software Development Supervision Committee at Lifetech Corp. She took over the position of the CEO of Crnogorski Telekom on February 18, 2019. Dina Tsybulskaya has extensive experience in corporate strategy development, marketing and finance, and has been educated at prestigious international institutions.