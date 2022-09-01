New CFO of Bayer for Romania, Bulgaria and Republic of Moldova Country Group

As of today, Maria Luisa Manca takes over the CFO responsibilities for Bayer Romania, Bulgaria, and the Republic of Moldova from her predecessor Sercin Giray, who will continue her activity as Head of Performance & Community Management and Bayer2022 Platform Transformation Program within Group Finance in Leverkusen.

Maria Luisa holds a degree in Business and Economics of Tourism and joined Bayer in 2007 in Finance and Accounting. For the last 15 years, Maria Luisa has worked in several local, Regional and Global roles with proven experience in Finance & Accounting, Product Supply, Order to Cash and Global Business Services organization. During her career, Maria Luisa has successfully led various international Business Strategic programs and Projects across all the Bayer Regions related to Financial and Life Science industries.

“I feel honored and proud to join Romania, Bulgaria, and the Republic of Moldova Country Group, in my new role as CFO. In a volatile world, recently impacted by unexpected events, that have posed significant challenges for all of us, Bayer included, we look ahead with confidence and resilience to overcome all challenges thanks to our solid foundations and to the great people in our organization. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the experienced, dedicated, and passionate team that I found in our Country Group. I am confident that we can continue to develop and execute sustainable plans to serve farmers, consumers, patients and health care professionals through our Crop Science, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health divisions in Romania, Bulgaria, and the Republic of Moldova. Only few companies are well placed as Bayer to contribute to both improving human health and feeding the growing global population. We will stay true to our vision, “Health for all, hunger for none”, especially now, when the current challenges only magnified the importance of our activities, within agriculture and healthcare, for the people around us”, stated Maria Luisa, on the occasion of her appointment.