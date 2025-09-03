New Chief Financial Officer of Premier Energy Romania

Premier Energy Group announces the appointment of Lorena Voicu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Premier Energy’s Renewables and Natural Gas divisions.

“Lorena’s appointment to this role is a natural step given her long-standing collaboration with Premier Energy and her in-depth knowledge of the industry. The experience she gained as an auditor in the power utilities and oil and gas sector, and later as part of the management team of the group as she has been the CFO of the renewables division for over 3 years, provides her with a unique understanding of how our group operates. With strong expertise in financial reporting, audit, corporate finance, capital markets, and risk management, Lorena is well-positioned to continue to create value for our group’s renewables and natural gas divisions and play a key role in the next stages of integration and growth of our group.” stated Peter Stohr, Board Member and CFO of the Premier Energy Group.

Lorena Voicu brings with her over 20 years of extensive experience in the financial field, covering both industry and audit, with an outstanding track record at some of the most respected companies in the sector. Prior to this role, she served as CFO of Alive Capital and the renewable energy division of Premier Energy Group, where she led several strategic initiatives, including audit and financial reporting processes, M&A transactions, and assisted with the group’s IPO preparation.

“I am pleased to take on this new role and continue working with the Premier Energy team to strengthen the growth and integration of our renewables and natural gas divisions. My long-standing collaboration with the group has given me a deep understanding of its operations, and I am committed to supporting its sustainable development and financial resilience. The recent recognitions I received in the business community are, to me, a reminder of the responsibility we all carry to deliver consistent results and create long-term value,” stated Lorena Voicu, CFO of Premier Energy’s renewables and natural gas divisions.

In 2025, Lorena was included in the Top 100 Successful Women by Capital Romania Magazine, following her nomination at the Women Who Change Romania Gala in 2024, acknowledgments that reflect her professional contribution and reputation in the business community.

Through this appointment, Premier Energy Group strengthens its management team and remains committed to the sustainable and profitable development of its renewables and natural gas divisions, actively contributing to energy security and efficiency in the region and value creation for shareholders.

Lorena will report directly to Peter Stohr, who continues to serve as Group CFO and a member of the Board of Directors of Premier Energy Group, bringing his extensive international experience and strategic oversight to the company’s financial management and growth.