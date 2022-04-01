New chief of Bayer Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova

As of April 1st, 2022, Boualem Saidi takes over the lead of Bayer Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova from his predecessor Sercin Giray, who will continue her activity as Head of Performance & Community Management and Bayer2022 Platform Transformation Program within Group Finance in Leverkusen.

Boualem joined our Country Group in July 2020, together with his family. Since then he is responsible for leading the Crop Science Division for Bayer, coordinating business operations for the Country Group. Boualem is an agronomist by training and has been with Bayer for 27 years, mostly in commercial and general management roles, at country, regional and global levels. During that time, he has worked in different parts of the world, learning, and contributing to agriculture development in Europe, Africa and Asia. Prior to moving to Romania, Boualem was leading the SeedGrowth Business Unit within Global Asset Management at Bayer, based in Germany.

“I’m honored and feel high responsibility to join and lead Romania, Bulgaria and Republic of Moldova Country Group, in my new role as SBR. It is a time of change and challenges for all of us, Bayer included, and we look ahead with hope and confidence. I found here a truly resilient, passionate and dedicated team, eager to learn and contribute; and that showed that we are Stronger Together as OneTeam whatever challenges we face!! Bayer is a leader in life sciences and will continue to serve farmers, patients and health care professionals in Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova, through its Crop Science, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health divisions. Only few companies are well placed as Bayer to contribute to both improving human health and feeding the growing global population. We will stay true to our vision, “Health for all, hunger for none”, especially now, when the current challenges only magnified the importance of our activities, within agriculture and healthcare, for the people around us”, stated Boualem, on the occasion of his appointment.