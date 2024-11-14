IMMO GURU, a company that operates in the rental of own real estate as short-term and long-term accommodation, has made its entry to the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange today, the 14th of November, under the ticker symbol

“As I have said on other occasions, every company that chooses to be listed on the stock exchange takes a stage that gives it the opportunity to make itself even more visible to its customers and partners. As of today, the AeRO market, the place we see fit for growing companies, has a new issuer. We are convinced that, by taking full advantage of the benefits it offers, along with the transparency the company will adopt in its relations with investors, IMMO GURU can ensure its necessary resources in order to grow its business.”, said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“We are pleased to announce the admission to trading of Immo Guru S.A. at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. This day marks a significant turn in the evolution and development of our company as we continue to strengthen our market position. The decision to list the shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange reflects our long-term vision. Through this listing, we aim to increase the company’s visibility and further contribute to the development of the capital market in Romania. We are excited to start this new chapter and express our intention to actively collaborate with investors, commercial partners and the investment community,” said Ahmet Büyükhanli, General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Directors of IMMO GURU.

IMMO GURU makes its debut on the AeRO market following a technical listing with the support of TradeVille.

“We are honoured to have facilitated the entry of IMMO Guru to the market through a technical listing. This action stands proof for the local stock market’s capacity of sustaining essential stages for long-term development. TradeVille, a leader on the local market, remains an active partner supporting companies that wish to accede to the stock exchange and to contribute to a sustainable financial ecosystem.”, Alexandru Dobre, Deputy General Manager at TradeVille.

According to the Listing Memorandum, the IMMO GURU considers attracting funds through the capital market, in the medium term, by increasing its equity and issuing bonds. Medium and long-term, the company considers attracting institutional investors and transferring shares to the Regulated Market of the stock exchange.

According to the same information in the Memorandum, IMMO GURU was established in 2013 based on the founders’ vast experience in real estate development. From the very beginning, the main activity of the company consisted in accruing revenues from the rental of own real estate, particularly from long-term contracts. The first step was to purchase 46 apartments in the Cosmopolis residential estate and, after some time, it invested in other 32 apartments located in the same location. Ten years later, the company purchased other apartments in the same residential estate, as well as retail spaces located in various cities in the country. Most of the company turnover was achieved from rental revenues.