New Creative Director of Golin Romania

Golin makes a strategic move for the local PR market, bringing Ioana Munteanu, a creative with extensive experience in communication and dozens of awards at major local and international festivals, to the position of Creative Director. In her new role, Ioana coordinates the creative department, with the goal of strengthening the agency’s creative product and providing Golin’s clients with integrated communication solutions based on consumer insights.

“We live in an unprecedented era, where our industry faces a major challenge, namely the need for disruptive thinking. Capturing attention has never been more important, and the creative solution is often the way to solve this challenge. Golin was the first PR agency on the local market to operate with an Creative Director in-house, and today, with the arrival of Ioana at the helm of our creation, I am confident that we will take our creative product further and higher, in a relevant and impactful way for our clients”, said Roxana Dibă, Managing Director, Golin Romania.

Ioana’s experience in working with industries such as pharma, automotive, financial-banking, FMCG, retail or QSR has meant handling creative briefs in all areas of communication: from rebranding and product launches to reinventing communications for the same product, and from developing social media communication platforms to creative amplifications of corporate projects. Ioana was nominated by ADC Romania as the copywriter of the year 2018 and has in her portfolio numerous awards at festivals such as Eurobest, Cannes Lions, APG Awards, Golden Drum, Effie, AdBlack Sea, Fibra or Internetics.

“For many years, creation is no longer just about one department, and creativity is in the top 5 skills that employers in all businesses are looking for. As someone that has been formed in a creative department, the desire to experience what creativity looks like in other places came naturally. And we’re not so different, after all: if we remain curious, restless, empathetic, we also have the premises of good ideas that unite consumers with brands. From this perspective, I’ve come to the right place, at Golin”, said Ioana Munteanu, Creative Director, Golin Romania.