New digital platform to accelerate growth in the SME gas market through digital sales

Technology companies QUALITANCE and FLOWX.AI have been selected by OMV Petrom to help them radically transform the traditional customer journey of SMEs in need of gas services and build an efficient, paperless, and customizable digital sales channel. Utilio, the new digital platform for gas services born out of this innovation partnership, marks a major step in OMV Petrom’s strategy to empower SMEs with cutting-edge tools that enable them to grow.

Utilio is a unified digital sales channel that simplifies and speeds up time-consuming, inconsistent interactions, synchronizing back-office processes and creating efficiency for OMV Petrom customers and employees. The platform raises the bar in the natural gas market by offering SMEs a fast and smooth experience that lets them contract and manage gas services 100% online. It dramatically reduces the complexity and length of the onboarding process to less than 20 minutes, and removes the hassle of paperwork via features like electronic signature. The efficiency is generated by the implementation of the revolutionary FLOWX.AI technology into OMV Petrom’s ecosystem and by its integration with +10 existing systems and applications: from public entities such as ANRE and Romanian Trade Registry to Coface or group solutions like CRM and custom-made industry specific apps.

The FLOWX.AI platform, which was implemented and integrated by the QUALITANCE team, streamlines huge amounts of data from disparate systems into a single source of truth. As a result, Utilio onboards SMEs on a smooth new experience that automates time-consuming processes such as client identification and eligibility, allows for personalized natural gas offerings, and provides them with continuous support, transparency and predictability through forecasting.

“We are excited by the opportunity to embark on this new digital journey alongside OMV Petrom and to create together a much needed change of experience in the SME gas market. We trust that the digital transformation we have accomplished in great collaboration with FLOWX.AI makes for a solid foundation in OMV Petrom’s relationship with a new segment of clients, who need state-of-the-art tools so they can grow faster and easier,” – Mike Parsons, QUALITANCE Chief Executive Officer.

“We are extremely happy to see the first deployment of FLOWX.AI in an industry as challenging and complex as Energy and Utilities. The partnership with OMV Petrom is only just beginning, marking a shift towards the digitalization of B2B relationships. The next stages of the project will see us go deeper into leveraging data through AI to further improve the speed of development, the optimization of process automation and the customer experience,” Ioan Iacob – FLOWX.AI CEO and co-founder.

“Utilio is a state-of-the-art customer platform that contributes to our efforts to digitize, simplify, and diversify our natural gas offer and related services. We created a solid foundation that ensures a high degree of transparency and meets the needs of SMEs in terms of service experience and rapid contract signing for gas supply services,” – Franck Neel, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for Downstream Gas.

The framework used by the QUALITANCE team in the development of the Utilio platform computes the Agile methodology and design thinking principles, which focus on building customer empathy and embedding user feedback in the final product through intense research, rapid prototyping, and continuous testing across the entire design and development process.

OMV-Petrom chose the FLOWX.AI technology due to its novel software development paradigm. FLOWX.AI enables enterprises with disparate or legacy systems to build digital experiences in less than 10 weeks, while offering them a safe way to rationalize and update their systems. The Code Revival architectural model accelerates the digital transformation in enterprises, while supporting a long-term infrastructure refresh.