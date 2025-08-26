New Discount Fashion Chain Enters Romania, Hiring Now

Tatuum, a chain of affordable clothing stores, will open its first locations in Romania, in Bucharest and Pitești.

A new chain of affordable clothing stores is entering Romania and hiring staff, intensifying competition among low-price textile retailers.

Tatuum, the Polish chain of affordable clothing and accessories, established a Romanian subsidiary — Tatuum SRL — in 2024.

The Romanian branch of the Polish company is recruiting sales assistants, assistant store managers in Bucharest and Pitești, as well as a store manager in Bucharest.

Candidates for the store manager position must have at least six months of team management experience, at least one year of sales experience in the fashion industry or a related field, and experience in store openings. They must also be results- and customer-oriented.

Tatuum already operates stores in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.

On the Romanian market, it will compete with Pepco (another Polish chain), Kik (a German chain), and soon Action Retail (a Dutch chain).