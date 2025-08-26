New Discount Fashion Chain Enters Romania, Hiring Now

Tatuum, a chain of affordable clothing stores, will open its first locations in Romania, in Bucharest and Pitești.
Tatuum, the Polish chain of clothing and accessories with low prices, is preparing to enter Romania and is currently hiring. The Romanian subsidiary of the Polish company is recruiting sales assistants, assistant store managers in Bucharest and Pitești, and a store manager in Bucharest.
Candidates applying for the store manager position must have at least six months of team management experience, at least one year of sales experience in the fashion industry or a related field, and previous experience in store openings. They must also be results- and customer-oriented.
Tatuum already operates stores in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.
On the Romanian market, it will compete with Pepco (another Polish chain), Kik (a German chain), and soon Action Retail (a Dutch chain).
