New General Manager of Cisco Romania appointed

Cisco announced the appointment of Paul Maravei as new General Manager of Cisco Romania, starting August 1st. After almost 7 years at the helm of Cisco Romania, Dorin Pena has been promoted to regional level.

Paul Maravei has over 20 years of experience in sales management and leadership at Cisco. Prior to this appointment, he was responsible for Enterprise Sales in Romania. Both Dorin Pena and Paul Maravei are experienced leaders with great understanding of the customers’ business across various sectors and technologies.

Paul Maravei graduated from the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computers, University POLITEHNICA of Bucharest and joined the Cisco Romania team in 2000, as a Pre-sales Engineer.

From October 2011 to 2015 Paul Maravei was the Manager of Business Development for Global Enterprise and Product Manager for Hybrid Cloud for the US East Coast, leading Cisco’s sales and services strategy in that area. In 2016, he decided to return to Romania and took over the role of Sales Manager for the public sector.