New General Manager of Sanofi Pasteur Romania and Moldova

Sanofi Romania announces the appointment of Lidija Milicevic as the General Manager of the Vaccines Division, one of the 4 business divisions of the branch in Romania and Moldova (The 4 global business units of Sanofi are: General Medicines, Specialty Care (Sanofi Genzyme), Vaccines (Sanofi Pasteur) and Consumer HealthCare). Educated to be a medical doctor and with over 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Lidija Milicevic joined the Sanofi team in 2018, when she became the Head of Operations for Sanofi Pasteur for the Adriatic, non-EU countries, and on June 1st, 2020 she became the General Manager of Sanofi Pasteur, Romania and Moldova.

“I am proud to become the General Manager of the local Vaccines Division, taking over this role with responsibility and commitment to the Sanofi mission to be a reliable partner for the Romanian health system, contributing together with our medical communities, authorities and partners to the joint efforts to increase the vaccination coverage rate and to improve the access to life-saving vaccines. Our commitment is to develop new and improved vaccines that support the health and quality of the lives of the Romanians, as well as to be a partner of the existing national vaccination programs and the potential initiatives to expand them”, said Dr. Lidija Milicevic, General Manager of Sanofi Pasteur Romania & Moldova.

For over 20 years, the public health of the Romanians has been a priority of Sanofi Pasteur, the Vaccines Division of Sanofi. The company offers lifelong immunization solutions: from infants, children, adolescents, to adults and groups of people at risk. The Sanofi Pasteur portfolio available in Romania offers protection against infectious diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis A and B, polio, as well as against various invasive diseases caused by haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), rabies, typhoid fever, yellow fever and seasonal flu. The company also invests in educating programs for the population about the importance of and need for vaccination throughout their lives.

A graduate of the University of Medicine, Belgrade, Dr. Lidija Milicevic began her career as a general practitioner in Belgrade. In 2002 she joined the pharmaceutical company Stada, where she held various positions with increasing responsibility in the sales and marketing departments. She completed her training and gained experience while working in various therapeutic areas and coordinating regional teams. She joined the Sanofi team in 2018, when she became the Head of Operations for Sanofi Pasteur for the Adriatic countries, leading the activity of 5 countries.