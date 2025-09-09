- Advertisement -

New General Manager of the Marmorosch Bucharest

Apex Alliance Hotel Management has appointed Tadas Ėvaltas as General Manager of The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection. He succeeds Aušra Lučinskaitė, who completes her four-year tenure and continues her career at a luxury hotel in Budapest.

Tadas Ėvaltas brings over six years of experience from Hilton Garden Inn Vilnius. The Marmorosch Bucharest, part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, was inaugurated in 2021 following a €42 million investment and the restoration of a historic 19th-century bank building.

Romania represents one of the company’s strategic markets, with six operational hotels in Bucharest: The Marmorosch Bucharest, Hilton Garden Inn Old Town, Courtyard Floreasca, Moxy Old Town, Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport, and Europa Royale. The portfolio will soon expand with the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Brașov.

Apex Alliance Hotel Management, part of the Lithuanian Apex Alliance Group, currently manages 17 hotels across six European countries under renowned international brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and Radisson.

