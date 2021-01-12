New Globalworth Managing Director for Romania

Globalworth office investor has announced the appointment of Marian V. Popa as Managing Director for Romania with effect from 1st March 2021. As Managing Director, Marian V. Popa will be responsible for managing the company’s activities in Romania, focusing on operational, administration and business development matters, and will report to Dimitris Raptis, CEO of Globalworth Group.

“Since 2012, Globalworth has transformed from being a successful Romania-based office developer to a highly recognized and reputable multinational institutional office investor and asset manager. Such growth necessitates further institutionalization of our corporate structure, and this new strategic hiring will assure the further development of the company’s Romanian business with the aim of consolidating its already dominant local market position. We are glad that Marian is joining us. He is one of the most recognized senior corporate operational leaders in Romania bringing over 40 years of experience with outstanding results and success. We are very confident he will add significant value to Globalworth’s local franchise and successfully lead it to the next stage of its development”, said Dimitris Raptis, CEO of Globalworth Group.

Marian V. Popa has a senior management experience focused on the financial services, business services, outsourcing and technology sectors with multinationals such as Deutsche Bank, Endava, Fujitsu and Rank Xerox.

In his most recent role as Managing Director of Deutsche Bank Global Technology Romania, between 2014 and 2021, he created one of the four strategical technology centers of Deutsche Bank worldwide managing over 1,000 people. Before joining Deutsche Bank, Marian V. Popa held the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of notable companies such as Endava CEE (over 7 years), Fujitsu/ICL (8 years) and Xerox Romania & Moldova (over 14 years). He founded the consulting company Transformative Coaching and several NGOs such as the Foundation for the Medieval Art Festival in Sighisoara, The American Chamber of Commerce, The British – Romanian Chamber of Commerce, AOAR, Transparency International Romania and many others.

Marian holds a degree in Economics and Foreign Trade Relations (Romania) and three diplomas in Executive Management Education (UK, Belgium, and France).

“I am excited to start my new assignment as Managing Director for Romania and I look forward to working closely with the experienced Globalworth professionals. Romania has been the foundation of Globalworth’s success and will always represent an important pillar for its future development. I am pleased and honored to lead the local team and guide its further consolidation and growth. Since technology plays a central role in the office of the future, I truly believe that my background in this field will help Globalworth to continue providing the largest business community in the country with integrated and cutting-edge solutions to respond to the different needs of an increasingly evolving market”, added Marian V. Popa.