New GM at the helm of Medicover Romania

Medicover Romania has appointed dr. Florinela Cîrstina as the general manager of the company, starting January 8, 2021.

Dr. Florinela Cîrstina replaces Dr. Radu L. Gorduza. Cîrstina was previously operational director within Medicover Romania, a company that she has joined five years ago.

Florinela Cîrstina, a doctor specialized in vascular surgery, graduated the Medicine University of Timisoara. She joined Medicover Romania in 2016 as medical director responsible for the standards of medical quality and regulation. Before joining Medicover, she had mplemented international medical standards in emerging countries or in the war zones, with the goal of responding crisis situations.

“The international expertise and collaboration with many industries allowed me to develop and implement policies and systems at the highest medical standards, providing patients and partnering companies with the highest level of safety”, Cîrstina stated.

She said that, as the Pelican Hospital in Oradea became a Covid support hospital, Medicover wants to continue the partnership with the authorities in the fight against the pandemic and in the vaccination process.