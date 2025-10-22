- Advertisement -

New Head of Operations for Burger King & Popeyes Romania

Burger King continues its expansion in Romania, announcing the opening of a new restaurant at Iulius Mall Cluj-Napoca tomorrow, October 23. This marks the third Burger King restaurant in Cluj-Napoca and the 42nd nationwide, representing a new step in the chain’s sustainable growth strategy.
The new restaurant brings the authentic flame-grilled taste closer to fans in the Transylvania region and offers a modern, welcoming space designed to meet current consumer needs.

Additionally, Burger King announces the appointment of Raluca Lupu as Head of Operations for Burger King & Popeyes Romania, a role in which she will oversee the operational activity of the network nationwide.

“I am honored to take on this new responsibility at an important moment for Burger King, as the brand celebrates six years of activity in Romania and a rapid expansion pace. I firmly believe that success is built around people and customer satisfaction. My priorities are clear: continuously improving the in-restaurant experience, supporting our teams on the ground, and maintaining the highest standards of quality for Burger King’s products and services. I am looking forward to meeting our fans in Cluj, where we have an extremely united and enthusiastic community,” said Raluca Lupu, Head of Operations Burger King & Popeyes Romania.

