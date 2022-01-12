New Head of Research at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox 

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox announces the promotion of Vlad Săftoiu as Head of Research. In his new role, he will coordinate the activity of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox’s Research department, being responsible for producing public reports pertaining to the real estate market and also personalized studies for the company’s corporate and private clients.

Vlad Săftoiu has been working at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox since September 2017, being appointed Research Analyst in March 2019. H He has an international academic background, with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations at the University of Essex and a Master’s degree in International Security at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

Vlad Săftoiu, Head of Research, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “This promotion honors me and makes me more responsible to continue achieving the same good results that the Research department has accomplished in recent years. I believe that the knowledge and experience which I have gained in regards to the real estate market as a whole will be essential for my new position, giving me confidence that, together with my colleagues, we will maintain the high standard of the research products that we have delivered during the last few years.”

The Research department monitors the evolution of the real estate market, while interpreting the most important events and anticipating the main trends on the market. The level of accuracy and depth of a study – the basic market data (rents, yields, stock or transactional volume), along with macroeconomic and demographic indicators, are essential aspects which can make a difference in the fundamentals of any real estate investment decision. The team provides support for both partners – investors, developers, tenants, as well as for the other departments of the company.

Oana Iliescu, Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “I am glad to have colleagues in our team who are ready to take over such a role and Vlad’s evolution within the company, together with his passion for real estate and macroeconomics, gives us the conviction that our Research department will continue to perform highly under his leadership.”