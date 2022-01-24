New HR Director of PepsiCo in the Eastern Balkans region

PepsiCo announced a new change in the local management team with the appointment of Annie Griffith-Swain as PepsiCo HR Director East Balkans.

“I am delighted to join the Romanian team and manage the human resources agenda for the Eastern Balkans region. I am glad to have the opportunity to be part of such a successful team and to learn more about Romania – a truly unique culture in Europe. I look forward to launching a number of different initiatives together to grow our employees, leverage local talent and attract new colleagues to further support PepsiCo’s growth,” said Annie Griffith-Swain, PepsiCo’s new HR Director for the East Balkans.

Annie joined PepsiCo in 2018 in the UK as a Senior HR Business Partner for the sales department, her last role being Head of HR Commercial Functions, Europe. Prior to joining PepsiCo, Annie worked for companies in a variety of fields, including telecommunications and FMCG, where she gained extensive experience in recruitment, organizational design, talent management, and diversity and inclusion.