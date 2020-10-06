New industrial, logistics property development and investment available in Romania

Futureal and Cordia have funded a new industrial and logistics property development and investment company, HelloParks. The firm will operate as a member of Futureal Group, and is headed by Rudolf Nemes. HelloParks aims to obtain a leading position of this dynamically growing segment, as a first step in Hungary, later on in the whole CEE market. Expanding the group’s portfolio will also contribute to Hungary becoming a true regional logistics center.

„The growth of e-commerce and shortening of production and supply chains, relocating them closer to target markets, has significantly increased warehousing needs. The process has been pushed even quicker due to the coronavirus pandemic, with customer and investor interest growing further throughout Europe. We are confident that HelloParks can achieve great success even in the short term, and can improve Hungary’s position in the international logistics market” – said Gábor Futó, founder and owner of Futureal Group.

„In addition to attractive rent and flexible terms, the new HelloParks industrial parks will offer a comprehensive services package, above and beyond warehousing functions. As a first step, the company is planning to develop megaparks around Budapest, later expanding into the countryside, where customers can operate warehouses as well as light industrial plants” – said Rudolf Nemes, CEO of HelloParks. „We aim to develop the most efficient and most environmentally friendly industrial facilities at the best price, thereby making HelloParks a dominant player in the market.”

To achieve these goals, the modern, environmentally friendly and energy-efficient facilities will offer IoT and smart solutions, as well as recreational and community services developed to support relaxation.

Right from the start, HelloParks can build on Futureal Group’s decade-long property development and investment experience. Futureal is one of the leading real estate developers and investors in Central and Eastern Europe and is among the top 10 largest real estate developers in Europe. Since its foundation Futureal Group’s portfolio has included more than 150 real estate projects with a total value of EUR 5 billion and an area of over 2 million square meters.

Futureal Group is active on the Romanian residential market through Cordia Romania, which is currently developing the Parcului20 residential project in Expoziției area, North Bucharest. Cordia Romania has recently announced the start of sales for Parcului20 phase two, the first phase of the project being more than 70% sold.