“Individuals who obtain income from the short-term rental of rooms located in personally owned homes are obliged to use electronic fiscal cash registers and to issue fiscal receipts with these devices, which they can hand to customers, under the conditions of specific legislation”, according to the draft amendment to the Fiscal Code implementing the 2nd package of fiscal measures put into public debate.

Owners are required to have a cash register, register the rental contract with the tax authorities, and pay the annual tax owed after submitting the single declaration. The annual tax owed is calculated by the taxpayer based on the data in the Single Declaration regarding income tax and social contributions owed by individuals. Payment of the annual tax owed is made to the state budget by the legal deadline for submitting the Single Declaration regarding income tax and social contributions owed by individuals.

The annual tax owed is calculated by applying a 10% rate to the annual net income and represents a final tax. The annual tax owed is calculated by the taxpayer based on the data in the Single Declaration regarding income tax and social contributions owed by individuals.

Gross income does not include the commission retained by entities facilitating short-term rentals of rooms in privately owned residences, including electronic interfaces such as online marketplaces, platforms, portals, or other similar means. To determine net income from providing accommodation services, taxpayers will complete only the income section in the Fiscal Record and have no obligations regarding accounting records.

Short-term rentals by owners, usufructuaries, or other legal holders of rooms in privately owned residences constitute the uninterrupted rental of a room to the same person for a maximum of 30 days within a calendar year. Annual net income from short-term rental of rooms is determined by deducting expenses calculated using a flat rate of 30% of the gross income.

Additionally, for individuals earning income from renting for tourism purposes between one and five rooms in privately owned residences, the term “short-term rental” should be used for rentals of one to seven rooms in privately owned residences to distinguish this income from income generated from providing accommodation services.

It is proposed that these measures be implemented starting with income earned in 2026.

In the explanatory memorandum, the Ministry of Finance indicates that approximately 1,300 individuals declared income from the rental of more than 5 rooms for tourist purposes, located in personally owned dwellings, regardless of the number of dwellings in which they are located, for which the annual net income is determined in the real system, based on accounting data. The annual average of the annual net income declared by them is 23,968 lei, and the median value of the share of deducted expenses compared to gross income is 38.95%.

Approximately 8,300 individuals declared income from the rental of 1-5 rooms for tourist purposes, located in personally owned dwellings, regardless of the number of dwellings in which they are located, for which the annual net income is determined based on the income norms established by the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism. The annual average of the annual net income declared by them is 16,928 lei.