New local Skanska Leasing & Asset Management team announced

Skanska’s commercial development division in Central and Eastern Europe announces the structure of the new Leasing and Asset team, consisting of Anamaria Crețu and Tamara Guleryuz as Leasing & Asset Managers. From this role, they manage the leasing and proper functioning of the office spaces developed by Skanska in Romania, buildings designed and developed around the concept of well-being, and sustainability, aligned with the ESG principles.

The role of Leasing & Asset Manager has an important contribution to Skanska’s mission to provide the best future-proof solutions and spaces, tailored to partners’ current and future needs and objectives. They are contributing not only to the business growth but also to maximizing the experience of customers and buildings’ occupants. Building long-lasting and beneficial partnerships for all parties involved, from the role of Leasing & Asset Managers, Anamaria Crețu and Tamara Guleryuz ensure the provision of services at the highest standards and promote the customer-focused approach, carrying on the promise of spaces that encourage development in a dynamic, sustainable environment and always attentive to the satisfaction of the occupants.

The new Leasing & Asset Management team

Anamaria Crețu joined Skanska in 2015, and in 2016 she took over the role of Asset Coordinator. Starting in 2020, she has become an Asset & Property Management Business Partner, a position from which she developed and coordinated the implementation of safety measures in the Equilibrium 1 project during the pandemic period, resulting in an increase in the return to the office rate by over 40%. Also from this position, Anamaria was involved in the process of obtaining the WELL Health-Safety Rating certification for all Skanska operational buildings in Romania. Since February 2022, Anamaria has taken over the role of Leasing & Asset Manager, from which she aims to continue promoting Skanska projects and offering the best solutions for partners and customers. All these initiatives, along with the services offered by the building, flexibility, promptness, and good communication with the Building Management team were reflected in the feedback from tenants, who declared a 100% level of satisfaction regarding the office experience in Equilibrium 1 building, both in 2021 and in 2022.

Tamara Guleryuz became part of the Skanska team in 2016 in the role of Asset Coordinator which she held until 2019. From this position, she supervised and coordinated the office fit-out plans and tenants’ relocation processes in the Campus 6.1 project, establishing the premises for the proper functioning of the building by carefully selecting the essential services. She took an active role in the building divestment process and helped strengthen relations with Campus and Equilibrium tenants. In July 2022, she decided to continue her career with Skanska, when she rejoined the team taking over the position of Leasing & Asset Manager. Sharing the company’s values for well-being and responsibility towards the environment and the community, and putting the customer first, from her new role Tamara aims to attract as many companies as possible whose employees will benefit from the advantages offered by the office spaces developed by Skanska.

“I am very happy to have such a strong local leasing team, with a client-centric mindset that is present throughout the leasing process and ongoing during the aftercare as a core part of asset activities. Both Anamaria and Tamara are equipped with the perfect skills and competencies allowing them to focus on understanding our client’s business needs and finding the best tailormade solutions. I am confident that their market knowledge, experience, and real estate passion are key for great business results” – says Kata Mazsaroff, Leasing and Asset Director for Hungary & Romania within Skanska CEE’s commercial development division.

“Our mission is to deliver sustainable and future-proof buildings that redefine the way people live, work and relate to office space. And when this goal is based on an approach focused on our customers, partners, and employees, we are always ready to respond quickly to their needs and expectations. This is due to the reliable, long-term partnerships we build with them, in which the Leasing & Asset Management team constantly invests passion, time, and effort. Thus, their expertise, knowledge, and skills recommend Anamaria and Tamara for this role, from which they will certainly continue to contribute to providing the best experiences and achieving the best results for all parties involved” – says Arkadiusz Rudzki, Executive Vice President of Leasing & Sales within Skanska CDE’s commercial development division.