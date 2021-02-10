New luxury residential building in Bucharest, Nordis Primaverii Boutique, following EUR 8 M investment

Nordis Group, a real estate developer specialized in the construction of luxury real estate, announces the completion of a new project: Nordis Primaverii Boutique. It was built to the highest quality standards and was completed in a record time of 5 months. At the ground floor, the building accommodates the famous Rolex watch store.

The building is located on Primaverii Boulevard, no. 20 and has a total area of 1,030 square meters. Nordis Spring Boutique has 4 housings to the highest standards in terms of facilities, materials and finishes, including 3 luxury apartments and a penthouse located on the last three floors. The building also has an office space in the basement. The construction amounts to an investment of 8 million euros.

The prestigious luxury watch brand Rolex has opened here a store that has two parking lots at the ground floor of the building. With its ideal location, Nordis Primaverii Boutique provides a completely exclusive way to live and special facilities. The Nordis Primaverii Boutique apartments have generous areas of over 100 square meters each and are optimally divided.

The most important services include permanent security and concierge available 24 hours a day. Moreover, the building has the advantage of having eight parking lots and is located in the most exclusive area of the Capital City, being developed on the last vacant land on the famous Spring Boulevard.

“Through this project we bring to the Bucharest market exclusive real estate, conducted to the highest quality standards. We address an elitist segment of customers, those people who have a strong purchasing power and who value the refinement. For those who want more, our building offers an unequaled experience. For them, we thought of Nordis Primaverii Boutique, a property that is distinguished by refinement and proposes a completely exclusive way of living “, said Alexandru Mihai, Managing Partner of Nordis Group.

Through the Nordis Primaverii Boutique project, Nordis Group brings on the Bucharest real estate market a rare option for people who have a great lifestyle. The building was designed according to modern architectural principles, and shows refinement and full harmony between comfort and elegance.