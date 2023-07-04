New management of Foreign Investors Council for the 2023 – 2024

The Board of Directors of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) elected in June a new management team for the 2023-2024 term: Daniel Anghel, Tax and Legal Services Leader PwC Romania, member PwC Global Tax Policy Board, as president; Ramona Jurubiță, Country Managing Partner KPMG Romania and Christina Verchere, CEO & President of the Executive Board OMV Petrom, as vice presidents; Alexandru Lupea, Partner, Executive Board Member EY Romania, as treasurer.

„ FIC coordination was an honour and I thank my Board colleagues, the FIC members, and our experts for the projects we have managed to develop together with the national authorities and international institutions, which have as common goal the economic and social development of the country. The last two decades have been marked by many changes and adaptations to international legislative and economic frameworks, but for the future Romania must expand its vision of long-term development. We have the European directions for 2030 which are also supported by European funding and a series of reforms included in the PNRR, but, in addition, it is also necessary to set some country directions that are adapted to the specificities of Romania and that take into account the advantages and weaknesses that we must remedy, but also the economic and social context that is changing much faster. FIC has demonstrated in over 25 years of activity that it is a reliable partner, with a strategic vision and balanced solutions for Romania’s development. I hand over to Daniel the mandate of president, with the confidence that together with the Board of Directors we will be able to support through even more projects, analyses and constant dialogue with the authorities the economic growth of Romania.” declared Cristian Secosan, President of FIC in the 2021-2023 mandates.

„First of all, I would like to thank my colleagues for their vote of confidence. Secondly, I would like to point out the desire of the organisation’s members to continue working with the Government, the Parliament and the Presidency to identify medium- and long-term, viable, sustainable, and balanced measures for the country’s economy. FIC experts from different sectors of activity analysed important areas for the economy, such as taxation, energy transition, digitalization, environment, sustainability, and human resources and made a series of recommendations to improve the current legislative framework and to facilitate the development of these areas. All these analyses and recommendations from the private sector are included in FIC’s White Book, published in May 2023, entitled Investments for the future.

Romania faces many challenges from the perspective of the state budget, and attracting new foreign direct investment and stimulating the investments already present in Romania must become a priority in order to stabilize and constantly grow the economy. In this regard, FIC proposes various projects for the next period to encourage private investment in Romania and we salute the fact that stimulating investments is

one of the three major objectives of the governing program. At the same time, in terms of the medium- term vision, we remain supporters of Romania’s accession to the OECD – the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development – and to the Schengen area,” said in his turn Daniel Anghel, the new President of the FIC.