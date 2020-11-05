New manager on Public Affairs, Science and Sustainability Lead for Bayer in Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova

At the end of October, Ana Gheorghiu took over the position of Public Affairs, Science and Sustainability Lead for the country group Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova, becoming part of the management team of the Crop Science division. In her new role, Ana aims to build a solid network of dialogue with Bayer partners – authorities, associations, research and development institutes and the media, in order to offer the best solutions to farmers, consumers and patients.

“I want that my actions in this new role to reflect the values ​​of the Bayer brand of seriousness, trust and quality. In addition, I intend to contribute to the integration of sustainability initiatives into the strategy and operations of our group of countries, thus aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Strategy. Last but not least, my attention will be focused on Bayer’s corporate social responsibility projects. I am convinced that active involvement in the local community brings real benefits,” said Ana Gheorghiu on the appointment occasion.

Ana Gheorghiu joined Bayer in 2015 as Agricultural Policy and Stakeholder Affairs Manager. Her main responsibilities were managing, planning and promoting government relations and advocacy within Bayer’s Crop Science division. She maintained communication with European and national authorities, MEPs, farmers, distributors, industry associations, beekeepers, NGOs.

“I am honored and excited to be part of the Bayer team, a prestigious company with a history of over 150 years in the fields of health and agriculture. In each of Bayer’s divisions we offer a portfolio of innovative products and help find solutions to some of the biggest challenges of our time. Thus, we improve the quality of life for an increasing population, through innovations in the prevention, alleviation or treatment of diseases. We also contribute to a safe supply of food and feed, through high value seeds, chemical and biological solutions for crop protection and services for a modern and sustainable agriculture,” Ana Gheorghiu also declared.

Ana studied at the University Politehnica of Bucharest where she graduated the Faculty of Engineering in Foreign Languages, holding a bachelor’s degree in electronic and telecommunications engineering and a master’s degree in management of natural resources and environmental economy.