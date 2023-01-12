New Managing Director appointed at Inetum in Romania

The general management of Inetum Romania has been entrusted to Patrice Gautier, an experienced Director with a proven history of working in the information technology and services industry.

A graduate of the University of Grenoble Alpes, one of the top universities in France, Patrice Gautier has proven strong professional skills in Business Development, IT Strategy, Software Project Management, Management and IT Outsourcing.

Patrice Gautier, Group VP, joined the Inetum Group in 2018. For the past 3 years, he has been General Manager of Inetum Tunisia. He will continue his role within the group as Industrial Director for the EEMEA and BELUX area.

Patrice Gautier says: “I am happy to lead the expansion of Inetum in Romania and the sub-region. From what I have seen in my 5 years in the group, I am confident that our wide range of expertise and experience in most sectors will be of great value to our existing and future clients in Romania. I am excited to be coordinating the transformation of our local office into a System Integration role, considering our presence in 27 countries around the world. I am counting on the dynamic momentum of our local talent to continue to make a difference for our customers. Proximity, Quality of Delivery and Innovation are our strengths to help our customers in their Digital Transformation. We will also expand our local Service Center and use our highly skilled skills to strengthen our outsourcing activities with customers in Europe.”

Vincent Rouaix, Chairman and CEO of the Inetum Group, adds: “With his proven experience in the new technology sector and his leadership spirit, Patrice Gautier will follow the growth of Inetum on the Romanian market and channel his energy and ambition into the development of Romania and the Group’s solutions . We wish him the best of luck.”