New Managing Director appointed at JLL in Romania 

Real estate consultancy company JLL announced today the appointment of Vlad Stanislav as Managing Director of JLL in Romania. Vlad will now take over the role of Silviana Petre-Badea, who has held the position for the past 7 years.

With over 22 years of experience in management, Vlad has successfully taken over and led several companies to market leadership. He focused on building and strengthening professional teams and developing effective growth strategies. Vlad has joined JLL in January 2022 as Managing Director of Tetris Design & Build and is now taking on a wider role in the firm.

Vlad is a graduate of “Transilvania” University of Brasov and studied Strategic Management at the German Graduate School of Management & Law in Heilbronn, Germany.

“I am excited to take over from Silviana and look forward to working together with a mature, market-leading team. I have a passion for what I do and ambition to do it better and alongside the team, we can achieve great things for our clients, the people and our business. Success is not just a matter of luck or coincidence. With the right planning, a responsible team and a strong organizational culture, we can turn our goals into reality.” said Vlad Stanislav.

Over the past years, JLL Romania has established itself as a leader in the market, a force in Industrial-Logistic Leasing and Capital Markets, with a mature and cohesive team that has been working together in this structure for more than 5 years, with an aggregated experience of more than 245years. It is a thought leader in using data for seamless client experience and is working towards making real estate transparent and increasing quality of service in our region.

“It was my honour to be the Managing Director of JLL in Romania over the past 7 years. It was an amazing journey, and I am proud to have been part of this team and been able to work with our clients and partners. Vlad is coming in with renewed energy and an ambitious strategy. Under his leadership, I am confident that both the team and the clients will be impeccably served”, declared Silviana Petre-Badea