New Managing Director for GTC’s operations in Romania

GTC, a developer and asset manager in Central and Eastern Europe, has announced the promotion of Ziv Gigi to the position of Managing Director Romania. He will be responsible for all operations of GTC in the Romanian market.

Ziv Gigi has more than 15 years of experience in Central and Eastern European real estate markets, developing and operating dozens of projects in office and Retail space. Ziv expertise covers the spectrum of a real estate development, sales and acquisitions, to include ideation, identification, realization, and ongoing operations. In addition, his previous tenure as the CFO of GTC’s operations in Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia provided him with all the financial acumen needed to successfully execute and support the company’s strategic direction.

“I’m excited for this new opportunity with GTC. Romania is a dynamic and promising strategic location for the company’s development and growth. My deep knowledge of real estate sector and years of experience in this market will support GTC in realizing brand-new projects and implementing operational excellence” – commented Ziv Gigi, Managing Director of GTC in Romania.

“Throughout his time in GTC, Ziv has consistently shown exemplary performance, doing above and beyond what is expected of him. I am thrilled to welcome him as the Managing Director in Romania and confident that his expertise in CEE real estate markets coupled with his dedication will propel our company’s success” – added Yovav Carmi, the President of the Management Board at GTC.

Apart from his impressive expertise in development and Asset management, Ziv Gigi is a certified public accountant (CPA) with over a decade of financial management experience specializing in capital raising and strategic planning. In the past, Ziv worked as an auditor for Ernst & Young Israel, and as a financial manager for a private developer in Hungary and Turkey.