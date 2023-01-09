New Managing Director for Mondelez Romania and Slovenia

Mateja Podgornik is the new Managing Director Romania and Slovenia within Mondelez International, starting from January 2023. Alexandra Rîștariu, who previously held the position of Managing Director Romania, is appointed Marketing Director of Bakery and Meals for the entire South Central Europe (SCE) region, which comprises 12 markets: Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, the Eastern Adriatic countries and Cyprus.

Mateja Podgornik previously held the position of Category Planning & Activation Lead SCE, after a period in which she had managed business activities related to the acquisition and integration of Chipita company, as Senior Manager M&A Project, Commercial Planning. Mateja has an extensive and varied experience in Mondelēz International, having been with the company for 14 years.

“Together with the teams in Romania and Slovenia, two important markets in the region, we will continue the company’s long-term plans, starting from the global vision of Mondelēz International to become the leader of the global snacking market. Through our new approach, entitled Vision 2030, we integrate sustainability into our business strategy, along with the other three pillars: growth, execution, and culture. We will continue to anticipate the trends in the local snacking market – which is growing and becoming more diverse – and we will continue to build an authentic relationship, day by day, between business partners, consumers, and our brands, staying close to communities”, stated Mateja Podgornik, Managing Director Mondelez Romania and Slovenia.

Alexandra Rîștariu will manage the marketing activities for 11 global and local brands in the region. Alexandra will contribute to the development of the brands in the region with her strategic vision, shaped by her rich experience in the areas of Finance, Sales, and General Management, from the 14 years since she has joined Mondelez.

Also, starting from January 2023, Andreea Bogdan, previously Marketing Director Bakery & Meals SCE, takes over the position of Category Planning & Activation Director SCE.