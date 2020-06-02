New Managing Director of Bayer Romania

As of June 1st, 2020, Sercin Giray takes over the lead of Bayer Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova from her predecessor Pascal Cassecuelle, who will continue his activity as Head of Supply Chain EMEA for our Cropscience Division.

Sercin Giray is now the new Senior Bayer Representative for the Romania, Bulgaria and Republic of Moldova Country Group and Managing Director of Bayer Romania, adding up to her current responsibilities as CFO for the Country Group.

Sercin joined our Country Group in September 2017. Since then she is responsible for the lead of the CFO functions in our countries. Sercin holds a degree in Business Administration in German – Controlling and started her career in Bayer in 1999, in Accounting and Finance, in Turkey. In 2008 she became Head of Group Reporting, Bayer Turkey and after 2 successful years in the role she continued her professional development in Bayer AG, Germany, Corporate Finance – Financial Country Coordination – Region Europe. In 2013 Sercin came back to Turkey and had been leading the Accounting team since 2014.

Sercin is keen on travelling, cooking, swimming and learning new cultures.

“It is a time of change for all of us, Bayer included, but we can look ahead with confidence, because our foundations are very solid. Bayer is a leader in life sciences and will continue to serve farmers, patients and health care professionals in Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova, through its Cropscience, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health divisions. Only few companies are well placed as Bayer to contribute to both improving human health and feeding the growing global population. Our company pursues on its sustainability targets with the same dedication as it devotes to achieving its financial targets. We will stay true to our vision, Health for all, hunger for none , especially now, when the current sanitary crisis only magnified the importance of our activities, within agriculture and healthcare, for the society around us”, stated Sercin, on the occasion of her appointment.