New marketing solution for e-commerce, available in Romania

PrestaShop, a global e-commerce platform, and Klaviyo, a marketing and customer data automation solution, announce the launch of PrestaShop Automation with Klaviyo globally, including Romania. PrestaShop chose Klaviyo because of its advanced and innovative features, seamless integration with the PrestaShop platform, and strong track record of supporting businesses through personalized marketing automation. Thus, PrestaShop offers its merchants a reliable and efficient solution that can significantly improve marketing strategies, generating successful results.

With over 70% of consumers expecting personalized service from brands, the demand for experiences tailored to the needs of each shopper is high. PrestaShop Automation with Klaviyo addresses this need by providing marketers with a powerful tool to create highly personalized interactions. Through real-time customer segmentation, pre-defined automated email flows, predictive analytics and comprehensive support, PrestaShop Automation with Klaviyo enables merchants to increase conversions and revenue. As a result, delivering personalized experiences helps build long-term customer relationships.

“We believe in empowering every entrepreneur to own, control and grow their online store. With PrestaShop Automation with Klaviyo we take personalization and marketing automation to the next level. Merchants can now effectively leverage their customer data, automate personalized communication, and achieve remarkable results in engagement, conversions, and revenue,” says Eric Senechal, Managing Director of PrestaShop.

The data shows that 82% of marketers already use email in their marketing strategies, recognizing its effectiveness in reaching goals and engaging customers. PrestaShop Automation with Klaviyo addresses merchants’ most pressing needs, giving them a competitive advantage in the e-commerce landscape.

Statistics also show that, on average, 70% of online shopping carts are abandoned just moments before completion of purchases. Reasons include casual browsing (wish lists), planning too expensive, shipping costs too high, discount codes not working. With PrestaShop Automation with Klaviyo, merchants have automated marketing tools to get back on the radar of customers who have abandoned their shopping carts and entice them to complete their purchase.

“We’re always looking for solutions to improve our customers’ lives and are excited to be part of the select group of PrestaShop Essentials. Building strong partnerships with platforms like PrestaShop enables our customers to grow their businesses, facilitating the creation of personalized experiences at scale,” says Justin Khaksar, SVP of International at Klaviyo.