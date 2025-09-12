A draft law recently introduced in Parliament by several unaffiliated MPs proposes heavy amendments to the offshore legislation, imposing tougher conditions on companies currently extracting, or preparing to extract, gas from the Black Sea. The changes target two key areas: taxation and trading obligations.

On taxation, the bill introduces a more burdensome system for oil and gas companies. Under the existing framework, additional tax rates range from 15% to 70%, depending on gas prices starting at 85 lei/MWh (or 190 lei/MWh for the maximum rate). The new proposal keeps these thresholds but adds an unusual provision: a 50% tax for prices up to 85 lei/MWh. Furthermore, the maximum allowable deduction for investment costs would be reduced from 40% to 30%.

As for trading obligations, the bill would require each company extracting gas from the Black Sea to sell 90% of its annual output exclusively “on centralized markets, transparently, publicly, and non-discriminatorily,” following procedures approved by ANRE, the national regulator. Failure to comply would trigger an extremely heavy penalty — a fine of 30% of the company’s turnover.

Another change concerns the scope of application. Under the amended 2018 Offshore Law (256/2018), companies operating both onshore and offshore fields were subject to these provisions for offshore production and for onshore gas extracted from deep fields. The new draft narrows the scope, applying the rules only to offshore deposits.

Meanwhile, Petrom and Romgaz have already launched investments in Neptun Deep, Romania’s most significant energy project. The development phase requires up to €4 billion in investments, with total production estimated at around 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas. First deliveries are expected in 2027.

Following the final investment decision in June 2023, contracts were signed with major international companies: the Transocean Barrents drilling rig has been contracted for at least 18 months, with integrated drilling services provided by Halliburton Romania. The offshore production platform is being built by Saipem in Asia. The drilling platform has already begun operations in the Black Sea, having been deployed offshore in February, and drilling is expected to last up to a year and a half.

The infrastructure for the Domino and Pelican South commercial fields will include 10 wells, three subsea production systems with gathering pipelines, an offshore platform, the main gas pipeline to Tuzla, and a gas metering station. The platform will generate its own energy.