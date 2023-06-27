New platform for online car buying launched

Connections Consult (CC), a group of digital transformation companies, is developing a new platform for online mobility services – www.porschefinance.shop. Relaunched with new functions and faster operations, as well as an interactive interface, the platform brings in one place the mobility services suitable both for those who want to buy a car and for those who are only interested in using it.

The project, which involves the transition to a new platform, will lead to the unification of components already developed in the previous version of the platform and will facilitate the integration of new features that optimizes work processes. By rewriting the platform in Laravel, a php-based programming language, the security and integrity of the platform will be ensured, as well as an increase in the website’s performances. This change significantly improves both the user experience and the way the site is managed. At the same time, there will also be under way a layout update to a much friendlier, modern, intuitive interface, aligned with the highest standards in the industry.

„We are pleased to develop this project for a company that is already an established name in its field and that shares with us the same traits that define us, such as innovative character, competitive spirit and dynamic approach. The goal of the project is to develop a new platform, based on a much more solid framework, such as Laravel, and we consider both the back-end processes and the end-user experience. For us, these are not only digital transformation processes, but also business stories evolutions, to which we contribute with our expertise and the technologies we use”, stated Radu Marcu, co-CEO Connections Consult.

In an automotive sector where e-commerce is increasingly making its presence felt and where online sales are expected to grow in 2023 by around 20%, investments in digital transformation and online platforms have become a necessity.

Developed by Porsche Finance Group Romania, porschefinance.shop is an online platform for full mobility packages – car, financing, insurance and car subscription – that addresses all clients, individuals or legal entities, who want to purchase or rent a reliable car, from a superior segment, quickly and easily, online, without extra trips and wasted time.

„We are delighted to have, in our transformation process, a partner like Connections, that helped us to meet our customers with the solutions they need. Since its launch, the Porsche Finance Shop has been a product that has revolutionized everything we knew about online car buying, and now it’s taking it to a whole new level. The platform modernization is in line with our digitization process and represents a significant evolution in the field of mobility services, offering a complete and personalized experience for all customers”, says Adriana Burlacu, New Mobility and Digital Sales Manager at Porsche Finance Group Romania.