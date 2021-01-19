New President for the Brewers of Romania

The members of the Brewers of Romania Association have appointed as President Dragoș Constantinescu, President of URSUS Breweries. From January 1, 2021, Dragoș Constantinescu took over the new responsibilities within the Association from Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Heineken Romania, who held the presidency during 2020.

“I thank the members of the Association for investing me with their trust for this role that honors me. It is my first assignment as President within the Association and I look forward to contributing both to the ongoing projects and to those that we will launch together in a year as challenging as 2021 is announced”, said Dragoș Constantinescu.

“We continue to focus our efforts on a sustainable development for our sector and on promoting responsible beer consumption in Romania. We expect the beer market to continue to mature, although the sanitary and the economic context remain difficult, so that beer is a key player both in generating economic growth and for the moments of relaxation we spend with our loved ones. I thank Mr. Dan Robinson, President of the Association in 2020, for his successful activity in a complicated year for the entire economy and society “, added the new president.

Dragoș Constantinescu has been President of URSUS Breweries Romania and Managing Director Romania and Hungary at Asahi Europe & International since February 2019. He has previously held various national and regional management positions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Poland in British American Tobacco. In his last role with BAT, he supervised the northern part of Central Europe: Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and the Baltic countries.